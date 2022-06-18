There are no troops on Belarusian territory today for such offensive as on February 24, - Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov says that Belarus does not have today the concentration of troops that it had on February 24.

This was stated by Danilov in an іnterview with Radio НВ, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We are aware of the information that is happening today on the territory of Belarus. As of today, we do not see such threats (concerning an invasion - Ed.) because there are not enough forces and means to make such an offensive, which took place on February 24.

The concentration of Russian troops which we had on February 24th does not exist in Belarus today. When our military kicked the Rashists out of here and they fled through Belarus, they did not stay in Belarus, but were redeployed overwhelmingly to the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv directions," he said.

Answering the question whether Belarusian troops are ready to invade Ukraine, Danilov noted: "When we say 'ready or not ready,' we have to understand that these are troops. If they are raised on this or that alarm, they can do this or that thing . At the moment we do not see that there is a capacity, there is a force.

At the same time, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said that Russia has already "politically occupied" Belarus.

"You have to understand that Lukashenko is under the great influence of the Russian Federation. In fact, Russia has already politically occupied Belarus. And to say that this is a free country is a big, shall we say, assumption," he stressed.