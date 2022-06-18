Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 33,350 people, 216 aircraft, 180 helicopters, 1,465 tanks and 3,573 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of June 18, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to approximately 33,150 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 18.06 are approximately:

personnel - about 33,350 (+200) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1465 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3573 (+10) units,

artillery systems - 739 (+5) units,

MLRS - 233 (+0) units,

air defense means - 98 (+1) units,

aircraft - 216 (+1) units,

helicopters - 180 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 594 (+1),

cruise missiles - 129 (+0),

ships / boats - 14 (+1) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2513 (+17) units,

special equipment - 55 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Slavyansk, Bakhmut and Kryvyi Rih directions," the General Staff said.