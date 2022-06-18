Increase in number of columns of enemy vehicles between occupied Melitopol and Vasylivka in Zaporizhia has been recorded

An increase in columns of enemy vehicles, including a large number of KamAZ trucks, was recorded between those occupied by Melitopol and Vasylivka in the Zaporizhia region.

As Censor.NET reports. This was reported on the page of the Defense Forces of the Zaporizhia region on Facebook.

"In the area of ​​the settlement of Kinski Rozdory (Pologi district) new fortifications of the enemy, about 35 units of equipment and places of deployment of personnel were recorded.

A train with fuel and lubricants and ammunition in the direction of Melitopol was recorded from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

In addition, an increase in the number of columns of enemy equipment was recorded: the route Melitopol - Vasylivka and in the opposite direction recorded a systematic movement of a significant number of trucks "KamAZ", Andriyivka - Kinsky Rozdory a large number of heavy equipment, from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in the direction of Melitopol during the day several columns of trucks, fuel trucks and military equipment were recorded, "the statement reads.

