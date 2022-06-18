Merkel is ready to become peaceful mediator between Ukraine and Russia

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she can act as a mediator in Russia's peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

She said this in an interview with Redaktions Netzwerk Deutschland (RND), Censor.NET reports with reference to TSN.

Currently, the possibility of Merkel's participation in the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia is not being discussed, it is only a prospect considered by the former German Chancellor.

According to her, before leaving politics in 2021, she tried to prevent the Ukrainian crisis, but did not succeed in this matter.

"Putin was no longer ready for the Normandy summits. And I did not succeed in creating an additional discussion format for Russia and Europe on the European security order in parallel with the Normandy format," Merkel said.