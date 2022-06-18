ENG
Last night Mykolaiv and communities of Bashtansky and Mykolaiv areas came under attacks, 22 people were wounded, - regional council

The occupiers continue to fire at Mykolaiv area. The city of Mykolaiv and the communities of Bashtansky and Mykolaiv districts - Shirokivska, Bereznehuvatska, Kutsurubska, Halytsynivska and Pervomaiska communities - came under fire.

The chairman of the Mykolaiv regional council Anna Zamazeeva reported about it in the telegram, transfers the Censor.NET

"The city of Mykolaiv and the communities of Bashtansky and Mykolaiv districts came under fire. In particular, Shirokivska, Bereznehuvatska, Kutsurubska, Halytsynivska and Pervomaiska communities came under fire.

In total, for the last days in the Mykolaiv area 22 people were wounded. All the victims were taken to our medical institutions and receive the necessary assistance," the statement reads.

As of this morning in the Mykolaiv hospitals there are 284 citizens who suffered from attacks of occupiers on the Mykolaiv area. Another 109 victims received outpatient care.

