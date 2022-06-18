ENG
SSU detained corrector of missile strikes on bridge across Dniester estuary

Counterintelligence agents exposed and detained a Russian agent in the Odesa region who was correcting missile strikes on the bridge across the Dniester estuary.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"SSU counterintelligence officers detained a Russian agent who was correcting missile strikes on the bridge across the Dniester estuary.

He reported the results of the shelling to his "curator" through closed channels," the statement said.

