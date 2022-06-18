We are not going to attack Ukraine, - Deputy Minister of Defense of Belarus Zhuk

Deputy Defense Minister of Belarus Andriy Zhuk assures that his country "does not intend to fight anyone" and does not plan to "attack anyone".

Zhuk's words are quoted by the Belarusian edition "Zerkalo", Censor.NET reports.

"I can reassure you: we should not look for any bomb shelters, our country is not going to fight, we are ready to defend our state, but we are not going to fight anyone. "No one to attack and so on," Zhuk said.

To clarify the inspections of the Ministry of Defense and the establishment of the Southern Operational Command, Zhuk replied: "You can not worry. Everything is fine, the state is developing, the state is living a peaceful life. The armed forces are ready and able to protect it if necessary."

See more: Zelensky visited bases of National Guard in Odesa region. PHOTOS