Products in occupied Luhansk region are almost 40% more expensive than in free territories - Haidai

The head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, debunked the myth of "sweet life" in the occupied territories.

He writes about it on TelegramCensor.NET reports.

Haidai noted that food prices in the occupied part of Luhansk region are much higher than in the territory controlled by Ukraine. This is evidenced by data from open sources.

"In particular, the following products of the consumer basket are much more expensive than Ukraine: potatoes - by 45.44%, sunflower oil - by 44.95%, onions - by 44.47%, chicken eggs - by 42.79%, carrots - by 39.99%, poultry (chicken carcass) - by 39.36%, pork - by 31.99%, beets - by 29.14%, pasta - by 22.34%, "he wrote.

