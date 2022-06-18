Situation on front line is complicated, we are far from end of war, - Danilov

Ukraine is far from over the war with the Russian Federation, and the enemy has significant resources.

This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The situation on the front lines is tense, complicated, and I am not one of those who think that the Russian army is weak. They have very large resources, and they brought them here," the secretary of the NSDC noted.

According to him, the Russian army is superior in artillery and heavy equipment.

"Our warriors are not afraid of it. We hold our positions. From time to time we conduct counterattacks. But the war is still going on, and we are far from the end of it," Danilov stressed.

He also noted that the war will end only when Russian troops leave Ukrainian territory, including Donbass and Crimea. At the same time, he does not exclude the possibility of a temporary settlement through negotiations.

"Is a halt possible in this war? There may be an option. But this stop must be accepted by our society. If it is not accepted, society will go to war without a government," Danilov believes.

The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council noted that today there are no serious peaceful negotiations, and no one can answer the question of how long the war will last.