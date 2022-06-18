8 150 16
Rashists fired rockets at gas processing plant in Kharkiv region, large-scale fire continues -RMA
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Russian occupants shelled a gas processing plant in Izyum District of Kharkiv Region, resulting in a large-scale fire.
This was stated by Head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synehubiv, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.
"In Izyum region the occupants shelled a gas processing plant. A large-scale fire broke out, rescuers are localizing the fire," Synehubiv wrote in Telegram channel.
According to preliminary reports, several rockets were hit by the Rashists. Private houses were also damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...