ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13642 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
8 150 16
war (20387) shoot out (8771) Kharkiv region (1067) Synehubiv (248)

Rashists fired rockets at gas processing plant in Kharkiv region, large-scale fire continues -RMA

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

дснс,обстріл,харків

Russian occupants shelled a gas processing plant in Izyum District of Kharkiv Region, resulting in a large-scale fire.

This was stated by Head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synehubiv, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"In Izyum region the occupants shelled a gas processing plant. A large-scale fire broke out, rescuers are localizing the fire," Synehubiv wrote in Telegram channel.

According to preliminary reports, several rockets were hit by the Rashists. Private houses were also damaged.

Read more: Tonight occupiers from MLRS struck blows on Kiev area of ​​Kharkiv, - Synehubiv

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 