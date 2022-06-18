Zelensky held meeting on situation in Odessa region- spoke about agricultural products export. PHOTO

As part of a working visit to Odessa region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on the current situation in the region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by рress cervice of President.

The message notes: "Chairman of the Odessa regional military administration Maxim Marchenko informed the participants of the meeting about the activities for the defense of the region.

It was also discussed ways to organize a corridor for the export of agro-industrial products from the ports of Odessa region. According to Maxim Marchenko, 39 civil vessels under the flags of 14 countries are blocked in the ports of the region because of Russian aggression.

The participants of the meeting discussed issues of harvesting in the region and measures for provision of agricultural machinery.

They also talked about the social security of internally displaced persons living in the Odessa region.

The meeting heard information about the consequences of the Russian occupants' missile strikes on the Odessa Region. Fifty-five residents of the region became victims of the shelling, and a number of infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

In addition, they discussed the functioning of industrial enterprises in the region during the Russian aggression.

The participants of the meeting heard the information of the commander of the Naval Forces of the AFU Oleksiy Neyezhpapa regarding the situation in the Black Sea waters and the provision of naval units.

The Head of State also inspected a residential house that was damaged by enemy rocket attacks on April 23. Eight people were killed there, including a three-month-old baby. Volodymyr Zelensky familiarized himself with the progress of reconstruction work.

"This is a terrible, horrible crime, the aggressor is killing and maiming our people. We must rebuild this house so that the residents can return to their homes," the President said.

