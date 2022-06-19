ENG
U.S. may consider recognizing Russia as terrorist country next week - Kravchuk

Next week, the U.S. Senate may consider a resolution recognizing Russia as a sponsor of terrorism. If approved, it will be sent to the U.S. House of Representatives for a vote.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, with reference to The press service of the party "Servant of the People" said deputy of Ukraine Yevheniya Kravchuk.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi expressed support for the resolution during a meeting with a delegation of Ukrainian parliamentarians. Before voting on a resolution in the Senate, it will first be considered by the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

