Ukrainian military repulsed assault and forced to retreat enemy in several directions, - General Staff

The Ukrainian military forced the enemy to retreat near the town of Toshkivka, and also repulsed the assault in the directions of Orikhove - Zolote and Pervomaisk - Zolote, stopped the enemy in the direction of Vrubivka - Mykolaivka.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on June 19 on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the one hundred and sixteenth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues.

In the Siverskyi direction, in order to restrain the actions of the Defense Forces, in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions, the enemy continues to hold units from the Western Military District. The enemy continues to improve the engineering equipment of the positions and conduct air reconnaissance.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders and shelling the positions of our troops. They struck air strikes on the settlements of Tymofiyivka and Tsapivka. The supply of weapons, military equipment and material resources from the territory of the Russian Federation continues.

Not far from Rubizhne, the enemy tried unsuccessfully to conduct reconnaissance. Conducted remote mining of the area near the village of Cherkasy Tyshky.

Read more: Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine at 6:00 pm on June 18

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy fired on the positions of our units near Dibrivny, Vernopil, Kurulka, Bohorodychny and Dolyna.

The enemy did not take active action in the Lyman direction. They fired at our units in the areas of Donetsk and Mykolayiv. They struck an air strike near Prishib and a missile strike in the village of Mayaki.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the occupiers are carrying out shelling in the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk, Borivske, Bila Hora and Ustynivka. Air strikes were carried out near Bila Gora, Myrna Dolyna and a rocket attack near Verkhnyokamyanka.

In order to correct the fire in the area of ​​Severodonetsk, the enemy conducts round-the-clock air reconnaissance using UAVs "Orlan-10". Fighting continues for full control of the city.

Our units repulsed the assault in the area of ​​Toshkivka. The enemy has retreated and is regrouping.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers are shelling the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Mykolaivka, Belogorivka, Yakovlivka and Pokrovske. Missile strikes were recorded near Zaitsevo and New York.

The enemy is storming in the direction of Orikhovo - Hirske, fighting continues.

Our defenders successfully repulsed the assault in the directions of Orikhove - Zolote and Pervomaisk - Zolote.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 33,350 people, 216 aircraft, 180 helicopters, 1,465 tanks and 3,573 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In order to expose the fire positions of the defense forces, the assault groups, the invaders are trying to conduct reconnaissance in the direction of Nirkove - Mykolayivka, the fighting continues. Attempts to advance in the direction of Vrubivka - Mykolayivka were stopped by our soldiers with accurate fire. The enemy retreated.

The enemy did not take active action in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhzhya areas. They fired missiles at the settlements of Myrolyubivka and Hrodivka.

In the South Bug direction, the occupiers are focusing their efforts on maintaining their former positions.

In the Mykolayiv direction, the enemy fired on the units of the Defense Forces with barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Pravdyne, Posad-Pokrovske and Blagodatne. They conducted air reconnaissance of the positions of our troops with the use of UAVs in the area of ​​the settlement of Tavriyske.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the enemy fired artillery and a multiple launch rocket system into the areas of Chervonyi Yar and Kobzartsi.

Ukrainian defenders inflict losses on the enemy in all areas where active hostilities continue.

In order to justify the destruction of civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers continue to spread information about the location of military units in schools, hospitals and churches.