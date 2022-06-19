ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7027 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
15 065 29
war (20410) ship (258) fleet (36) The Black Sea (316)

Of Russian Federation reformats ship group in Black Sea, - OK "South"

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

флот

Russia is reformatting the Black Sea Shipping Group and focusing on the submarine fleet.

This is stated in the summary of the operational command "South", reports Censor.NET.

By reformatting the fleet, the enemy is trying to minimize losses at sea. Currently, the occupiers are ready for a missile strike by 28 "Caliber". About 20 were reported the day before.

It is also reported that Russia has concentrated two surface-to-air missile ships and three submarines at sea. The occupiers have three large landing ships to perform combat missions.

Watch more: Shootdown Russian tugboat "Vasiliy Bekh" sank in Black Sea. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 