Explosions were heard in Kyiv and region in morning: air defense was working
Explosions were heard this morning in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region. Worked air defense on enemy air targets.
This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"Smoke has not been detected, there are no fires, no victims. National police units and other services are working. The information is being clarified. Residents are asked to remain in shelters during air strikes," the RMA added.
