ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7027 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
16 017 12
war (20410) Kyiv (1677) Kyiv oblast (419) Anti-aircraft warfare (752)

Explosions were heard in Kyiv and region in morning: air defense was working

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

ппо

Explosions were heard this morning in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region. Worked air defense on enemy air targets.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"Smoke has not been detected, there are no fires, no victims. National police units and other services are working. The information is being clarified. Residents are asked to remain in shelters during air strikes," the RMA added.

Watch more: Alcohol, cigarettes, romance novels, and canned food "Glamorous chick!" - infrastructure of fortified area created by Russians in Bucha region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 