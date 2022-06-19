Fuel tank shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: one person killed, 13 injured, fire extinguished all night

A fuel tank exploded in the Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of an enemy attack. One firefighter was killed and two others were hospitalized, with a total of 13 injured.

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"A fuel tank has just exploded in the Novomoskovsk district. Rescuers are fighting a fire there for 14 hours caused by a rocket enemy attack. One rescuer was killed and two were hospitalized with burns," he wrote.

Reznichenko added that a total of 13 people were injured.

"But no matter how they shoot at us, we will survive. We will destroy it and rebuild everything they dare to touch," Reznichenko promised.