Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 33,600 people, 216 aircraft, 181 helicopters, 1468 tanks and 3577 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of June 19, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to approximately 33,600 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 19.06 were approximately:

personnel - about 33,600 (+250) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1468 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3577 (+4) units,

artillery systems - 745 (+6) units,

MLRS - 235 (+2) units,

air defense means ‒ 98 (+0) units,

aircraft - 216 (+0) units,

helicopters - 181 (+1) units,

Watch more: Gunners destroyed self-propelled howitzer 2S-19 "Msta-S" of occupiers, command, and staff vehicle with one volley of 6 French CAESAR anti-aircraft guns. VIDEO

UAV operational and tactical level ‒ 598 (+4),

cruise missiles - 130 (+1),

ships / boats - 14 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks ‒ 2523 (+10) units,

special equipment ‒ 55 (+0).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhia directions.

The data is being clarified, "the statement reads.