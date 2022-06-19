As result of enemy attacks of per day in Mykolaiv area 16 people were wounded, - regional council

The occupiers continue to fire at Mykolaiv area. For the past 24hrs, 16 people have been injured.

The chairman of the Mykolaiv regional council Anna Zamazeeva reported about it on Telegram, transfers the Censor.NET

"The city of Mykolayiv, which was attacked twice yesterday, and the communities of Bashtansky and Mykolayiv districts came under fire. In particular, the Bereznehuvatskaya, Kutsurubskaya, Galitsinovskaya and Pervomaiskaya communities came under fire.



In total for last days in the Mykolaiv area 16 people were wounded. There are no children among the wounded. All the victims were taken to our medical institutions and receive the necessary assistance," the statement reads.



As of this morning in the Mykolaiv hospitals there are 297 citizens who suffered from attacks of occupiers on the Mykolaiv area. Another 55 people received outpatient care.

