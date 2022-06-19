Ukraine will not be defeated, we will support it as much as necessary, - US Ambassador Brink

US Ambassador Bridget Brink said the United States would support Ukraine as much as needed.

She said this in an interview with the Voice of America, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine will not be defeated, and we will continue to support Ukraine as much as necessary," Brink said.

Read more: Kherson and Melitopol can dismiss in coming weeks, - Fedorov

According to her, this is very important for Ukraine and really important for European security.

"It is vital in America's interests to ensure peace and security in Europe. So the consequences really go far beyond Ukraine.

We all understand perfectly well what is at stake. That is why we are here: to help Ukraine win," the ambassador said.

She also reminded that the United States leaves it to Ukrainians to decide when Ukraine will consider it possible to hold peace talks.

Read more: As result of enemy attacks of per day in Mykolaiv area 16 people were wounded, - regional council

"President Biden pointed out that Volodymyr Zelensky said that all wars end in negotiations. But once again: we leave the choice of time and content of negotiations to the discretion of Ukrainians," said Brigitte Brink.