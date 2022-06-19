ENG
war (20410) Zelenskyi (3912) congratulations (107) Boris Johnson (130)

"There are friends for whom no extra words are needed" - Zelensky congratulated Johnson on his birthday

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his birthday.

The head of state reported about it on Instagram, as Censor.NЕТ informs.

"There are friends who do not need extra words to understand each other. And who greet each other without words. Happy birthday, dear friend, Boris Johnson", the statement said.

