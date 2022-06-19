One person died and two more wounded as a result of Russian missile strike on Ochakov, - OK "South"

The army of the Russian Federation struck missiles on Ochakov of the Nikolaev area, as a result one person was lost and two more were wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Radion Svoboda.

"During the day, enemy aircraft fired missiles at Ochakov. The racists tried to destroy port infrastructure, but also hit the private sector, damaging several buildings. Two were injured and one civilian was killed," the Operational Command "South" said in a statement.

Інформація про загальні втрати і руйнування наразі уточнюється, додали військові. Information about the total losses and destruction is currently being clarified, the military added.

