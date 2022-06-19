ENG
Verkhovna Rada allowed to receive a second vocational education free of charge

Ukrainians were allowed to obtain vocational education without simultaneously completing general secondary education.

According to Censor.NЕТ  with reference to  Verchovna Rada's website, on June 19 the law №7293 "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine" On Vocational (Technical) Education "on certain aspects of training skilled workers in martial law and economic recovery was adopted.

The document regulates the functioning of vocational education, in particular, it allowes to obtain it without the simultaneous completion of general secondary education, to obtain vocational education in other professions free of charge for life 3 years after previous education with insurance experience of 2 years and vacancies after enrollment in the first vocational education, educational programs have been directed to obtain both full and partial professional qualifications, the connection to the registration of a person's place of residence in the territory of the relevant territorial community has been abolished.

