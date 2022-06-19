ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15399 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
1 327 2
war (20410) shoot out (8798) injury (953) Donetsk region (1907)

Residents of Zalizny in Donetsk region came under fire while bringing water - a child is among wounded

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

вода

During the delivery of technical water to the town of Zalizne, Toretsk community, Donetsk region, local residents came under fire.

This was reported by the head of Toretsk city military administration Vasyl Chynchyk in a video address, Censor.NЕТ informs. 

"During the next delivery of technical water in the town of Zalizne, our residents came under fire, as a result of which an employee of the utility company lost three fingers, a woman born in 1986 was seriously injured in the thigh," he said.

 Also, according to Chinchik, a child born in 2013 received a severe forearm injury.

Read more: Two civilians were killed as a result of attack by occupiers in Donetsk region, 12 people are wounded, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

The official urged city residents not to neglect their lives and evacuate as long as possible.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 