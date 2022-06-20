As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 323 children died and more than 586 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

More than 909 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. As of the morning of June 20, 2022, the official number of child victims for the day has not changed - 323. The number of injured has increased - to 586.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 302, Kharkiv - 173, Kyiv - 116, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 54, Kherson - 52, Mykolaiv - 48, Zaporizhia - 30, Sumy - 17," the statement said.

According to juvenile prosecutors, an 8-year-old girl was injured on June 19 as a result of shelling by the occupiers of Zalizne, Donetsk region.



It is also reported that on June 19 in the Izium district of Kharkiv region in the reservoir where two children aged 13 and 14 bathed, a shell detonated. The children received shrapnel wounds.

The bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces damaged 2,028 educational institutions. Of these, 209 were completely destroyed.