Russian occupiers fired on Kharkiv and region, three children were wounded - National Police

The Russians struck in Kharkiv and the region, injuring three children.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region Volodymyr Tymoshko.

"Every day in Kharkiv and the region, rocket and artillery shelling of civilians in the region continues. During the past day, the Russian military struck in the city of Chuguev, villages in the Kharkiv region Baranovka, Ivanovka, Korobochkino," the statement said.

In addition, Tymoshenko said that at night the enemy fired rockets at Kharkiv and settlements in the suburbs.

As a result, private houses, outbuildings and garages, as well as the premises of an educational institution in the town of Lyubotyn were damaged.

Three children were injured in a shell explosion in the village of Ivanivka.

