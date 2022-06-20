Occupiers are shelling Kharkiv and region, on line of contact enemy is mainly focused on defense, - Synehubiv

During the past 24 hours in Kharkiv, the enemy was beating on the outskirts of the city and in the Kholodnohirsky district. According to preliminary information, no one was injured. The Russians continue to terrorize the civilian population - the morning in the city also began with strikes.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it in the telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

"Don't ignore the alarms! Stay in the shelters!" He told to Kharkiv residents.

According to Synehubiv, in Lyubotyn, the enemy fired a missile at an educational institution. Previously, no one was injured. In the Bohodukhiv district, the village of Baranivka, private house damaged. Mala Danylivka came under fire.

In Balaklia 2 people were wounded, in the village of Ivanivka, Izium district - 3, including children aged 13 and 14. Chuguiv was shelled - 1 victim. In Pervomaisky, Loziv district, a child aged 13 was injured. In Shevchenkovo, Kupyanskyi district, also 1 victim ", - the head of the region noted.

According to him, the fire at the oil refinery, which was hit by the Russian occupiers on June 18, is still being eliminated in the Izium district.

In the village. Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv district, a 74-year-old local man exploded on a Russian mine. Hospitalized with injuries.

On the line of contact in the Kharkiv region, the enemy is mainly focused on defense. Our defenders hold their positions firmly.

"I have repeatedly said that the enemy does not abandon plans for Kharkiv, but the Armed Forces are ready for any scenario on the part of the occupiers!", - sums up Synehubiv.