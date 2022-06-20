ENG
Belarus is ready to resume cooperation on arms control, - Ministry of Defense of Republic of Belarus

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus declares its readiness to resume international cooperation on arms control from June 20.

The ministry reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"On June 20, the Republic of Belarus will resume verification activities within the framework of existing international agreements in the field of arms control. Today, notifications were sent to all OSCE participating States. Decision-making on ensuring foreign inspection activities on the territory of Belarus will be ensured on a parity basis," the statement reads.

Read more: We are not going to attack Ukraine, - Deputy Minister of Defense of Belarus Zhuk

