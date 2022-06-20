Defenders of Mariupol are alive, process on release doesn't stop for hour, - Ermak

Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continues to work on the release of Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol, as well as two Britons and a Moroccan citizen who were captured by the Russians and threatened with execution.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak in an interview with Livyy bereh.

Ermak stressed that the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine knows better about the details, but confirmed that this issue is constantly under control.

The head of the President's Office could not say in what conditions the Azov prisoners are being held and what the deadlines for returning the defenders of Mariupol may be.

"Today this is the main task, including intelligence. We know that they are alive. As for the conditions, this issue is also being monitored. We cannot say exactly what the conditions are. But we know for sure that they are alive," he said.

According to him, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is constantly monitoring this, there is a connection with some of them, and the process of their release does not stop for an hour.

