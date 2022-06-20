Zelenskyi had conversation with Duda: They coordinated positions before Trimory summit

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a conversation with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda, during which the leaders of the two countries coordinated their positions before the Trimory Summit.

Zelenskyi reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

"I had a conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda. I thanked for the constant significant defense assistance, as well as for supporting Ukraine's EU candidate status. We coordinated our positions before the Trimory summit," Zelenskyi said.

