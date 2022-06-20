"Book of executioners of Ukrainian people": base of Russian war criminals has been created in Ukraine

Упорядники книги запрошують громадян, які постраждали від російських окупантів, надавати свідчення вчинення загарбниками воєнних злочинів проти мирних мешканців України.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Representatives of Russia began committing war crimes against Ukraine on February 24, 2022. According to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, more than 1,700 cases of Russian war crimes are currently being investigated. Numerous cases of destruction of housing infrastructure, killings of civilians and looting by the Russian military in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory have been recorded," the statement said.

See more: Residents of Mariupol are on verge of survival due to lack of drinking water, - Boychenko. PHOTO

The Book of Executioners of the Ukrainian People project collects evidence of crimes and information about those who committed them. The site contains detailed and verified information. Everyone will be involved in crimes against the Ukrainian people.