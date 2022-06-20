ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12767 visitors online
News WorldWar in Ukraine War
64 091 197
war (20436) Crimea (2038) shoot out (8805)

In State Duma of Russian Federation threaten to strike on "decision-making centers" because of attack of "Boyko's towers"

News Censor.NET World War in Ukraine

шеремет

The State Duma of the Russian Federation declared that blow on "Boyko's towers" "untied the hands of the Russian Federation".

The deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Mikhail Sheremet declared it, Censor.NET informs with reference to RIA Novosti.

"The attack on the towers of Chornomornaftogaz has unleashed Russia's hands, and in the near future retaliatory strikes will be carried out on decision-making centers," he said.

Read more: Armed Forces hit "Boyko towers"

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 