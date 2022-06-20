In State Duma of Russian Federation threaten to strike on "decision-making centers" because of attack of "Boyko's towers"

The State Duma of the Russian Federation declared that blow on "Boyko's towers" "untied the hands of the Russian Federation".

The deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Mikhail Sheremet declared it, Censor.NET informs with reference to RIA Novosti.

"The attack on the towers of Chornomornaftogaz has unleashed Russia's hands, and in the near future retaliatory strikes will be carried out on decision-making centers," he said.

Read more: Armed Forces hit "Boyko towers"