ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5963 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
1 102 0
war (20454) occupation (1584) Kherson region (1351) Hennadiy Lahuta (8)

About 500 thousand citizens remain in occupied territories of Kherson region, - RMA

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

херсонщина,херсонська

450-500 thousand citizens remain in the occupied territory of Kherson region.

The head of RMA Henadii Lahuta reported about it, Censor.NET informs with reference to UP.

"I think that 450-500 (thousands - Ed.) Remain of our citizens in the occupied territory of the region," he said.

According to him, about 50% of those who did not want to stay in the occupation, left the area.

Lahuta stated that currently there are two ways to leave the occupied Kherson region: to go to the temporarily occupied Crimea and through the occupied Melitopol-Vasylivka towards Zaporizhia.

Lahuta also said that the Russian invaders were holding more than 600 people captive - activists, members of the anti-terrorist operation, people who are against the occupation.

Read more: We will do everything possible that Ukrainians returned as soon as Russia leaves our earth, - Zelensky

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 