About 500 thousand citizens remain in occupied territories of Kherson region, - RMA

450-500 thousand citizens remain in the occupied territory of Kherson region.

The head of RMA Henadii Lahuta reported about it, Censor.NET informs with reference to UP.

"I think that 450-500 (thousands - Ed.) Remain of our citizens in the occupied territory of the region," he said.

According to him, about 50% of those who did not want to stay in the occupation, left the area.

Lahuta stated that currently there are two ways to leave the occupied Kherson region: to go to the temporarily occupied Crimea and through the occupied Melitopol-Vasylivka towards Zaporizhia.

Lahuta also said that the Russian invaders were holding more than 600 people captive - activists, members of the anti-terrorist operation, people who are against the occupation.

