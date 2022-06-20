Parliament has approved principles of state anti-corruption policy until 2025

The concept of Ukraine's anti-corruption policy will be based on improving the overall system of preventing and combating corruption and minimizing corruption in the highest priority areas.

People's Deputies at a meeting on June 20 passed a bill № 4135, which defines the anti-corruption policy of the state until 2024, according to Censor.NET with reference to the document card.

According to Olena Shulyak, head of the Servant of the People party, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) will develop draft strategies and a state anti-corruption program. It will also assess the effectiveness of measures and be able to initiate a review of the state anti-corruption program in the light of monitoring results.

The NAPC will establish a Coordination Working Group on Anti-Corruption Policy. Its co-chairs will be the head of the NAPC and the Minister of the Cabinet. The composition of the Coordination Working Group will be approved by the government, in particular, with the consent of the People's Deputies.

According to an explanatory note to the bill, according to a survey conducted in the spring of 2020, 91.2% of the population of Ukraine considers the problem of corruption serious.

The authors of the project stressed that despite the fact that the previous anti-corruption strategy for 2014-2017 had "high anti-corruption potential", it could not be fully implemented due to the long process of creating anti-corruption institutions and the fact that the new strategy was not adopted after 2017.

Basic principles of anti-corruption policy:

- optimization of state functions: elimination of duplication of powers by different bodies; temporary suspension of ineffective powers; elimination of cases of exercise of powers by the same body;

- digital transformation;

- creation of new legal ways to meet the needs of individuals and legal entities;

- strengthening legal responsibility: to ensure the inevitability of legal responsibility for corruption and corruption-related offenses;

- formation of public intolerance to corruption;

- establishing a culture of integrity and respect for the rule of law.

