Russia's war against Ukraine has affected millions of African families due to rising food prices, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that the world's food shortage is linked to Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he stated this while addressing the member states of the African Union.

"This war may seem very distant to you and your countries. But catastrophically rising food prices have already brought her home to millions of African families. As well as to many families in Asia, Europe, Latin America.

The untrue and provoked by the Russian war level of food prices is painfully felt on all continents. Unfortunately, this can be a particular problem for your countries. We must take into account various factors: population growth on the African continent, the ongoing economic recovery after the pandemic, the lack of domestic financial reserves in many countries to buy food at much higher prices," he said.

According to Zelensky, there was no problem with food supply on February 23.

"The crisis began on February 24, when the Russian fleet blocked Ukrainian ports on the Black and Azov Seas. The sea route is the main one for the agricultural sector of our state... According to export estimates, the lives of about 400 million people in different countries of the world depend on the export of our food. Were it not for the Russian war against Ukraine, there would be no shortage in the food market. Our farmers and agricultural companies could provide a record harvest this year. "People in Africa and Asia, anywhere in the world, would not suffer from a catastrophic rise in food prices," he added.

Read more: Occupiers sharply increased intensity of shelling in Kharkiv, - Terekhov