In near future, Special Representative of Ukraine for Africa will work - Zelensky

Although President Volodymyr Zelensky is intensifying the dialogue with all African countries, he now has common interests.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of state stated this while addressing the member states of the African Union.

"In today's globalized world, a world without Africa is impossible. And Africa without a world connection. And it is right that the African Union is active in principle, defending the interests of all the people of your continent. However, your voice should be strong enough in all international structures. If they need to be reformed for this, including the UN Security Council, then it needs to be done," the president said.

The head of state reminded that in April, addressing the UN Security Council, he proposed convening a global conference on UN reform and transformation in Kyiv after the war.

"I also launched a new policy of Ukraine towards Africa. It was during my term that the first strategy for the development of Ukraine's relations with African countries was approved. Dialogue with all countries of the continent will be intensified. Ukraine's Special Representative for Africa will be appointed in the near future. I want us to understand each other and interact without intermediaries. For the sake of our common interests," Zelensky explained.

Read more: Russia's war against Ukraine has affected millions of African families due to rising food prices, - Zelensky