Russia uses Russian language as excuse for aggression against Ukraine - Council of Europe

The Council of Europe declares the inadmissibility of Russia's use of the position of the Russian language as a minority language as a pretext for aggression against Ukraine.

This is stated in the statement of the Committee of Experts of the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages, adopted at its last plenary session, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

It is noted that the Committee of Experts of the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages in its statement strongly condemned the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and expressed its solidarity with all the Ukrainian people.

"The Committee of Experts considers it unacceptable that the Russian Federation continues to use the position of the Russian language as a minority language in Ukraine as an excuse to justify this aggression," the statement said.

The Committee of Experts points out that Russia did not ratify the Charter but signed it in 2001, and as a party to the Charter, the Russian Federation remains obliged not to deprive the treaty of its object and purpose, as provided for in the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.

The Committee of Experts recalls that, in accordance with Article 5 of the Statute, nothing in this document "shall be construed as implying the right to engage in any activity or to perform any act contrary to the purposes of the Charter of the United Nations or other matters." "International Law, including the Principle of Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity of States".

It is also reminded that in the context of the current monitoring of Ukraine, the Committee of Experts paid a visit to the country in July 2021. He took note of the efforts of the Ukrainian authorities, but also identified areas where measures are needed to ensure the proper protection of all minority languages ​​in the country.

The statement said that the Committee would continue to support the Ukrainian authorities in implementing the Charter and recalled that the Council of Europe was the appropriate forum to address any issues related to the protection and promotion of minority languages through dialogue and cooperation.