Troops of Russian Federation for 3 hours launched in south of Ukraine 14 missiles: struck at once in several areas, - OС "South"
During the day for 3 hours the enemy launched a massive missile strike in the south of the country with 14 missiles.
This was reported by the operational command "South", Censor.NET reports.
"In a powerless rage at the success of our troops, the racists roamed Ochakiv, the mouth of the Danube, the Belgorod-Dniester district of Odesa and Odesa itself. Agricultural areas in the region and in the suburbs of Ochakiv were damaged, and a logistics food warehouse in Odesa was burnt down as a result of a missile strike. The fire on an area of over 300 square meters was promptly eliminated by rescuers. There are no civilian casualties," the statement said.
