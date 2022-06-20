All EU countries support status of candidate for Ukraine, - Stefanishina

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishina said during the telethon that the EU countries fully agree to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, RBC-Ukraine reports.

"Each of these countries (which were against the candidate status - ed.) After the decision of the European Commission on Friday confirmed that it will support granting Ukraine the candidate status," said Stefanishina.

According to the Minister, she can now confirm that on June 20 Ukraine has a consensus among EU leaders.

