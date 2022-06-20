Poroshenko on MSNBC: "Putin is fighting war not only against Ukraine. He's at war against whole world".

On MSNBC, Petro Poroshenko urged the Western media not to spread Russian fakes about "Nazis in Ukraine. He stressed that the thesis about "Nazis" is promoted by the Kremlin all over the world to justify its war of aggression.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of "ES".

Host Mehdi Hasan noted during the interview that Russia seeks to convince the world to believe that Ukraine is "overwhelmed with Nazis." "That's what they're talking about. And this is nonsense. At the same time, your critics bring up Stepan Bandera, "a Ukrainian nationalist with anti-Semitic sentiments and a collaborative history with Nazi Germany." And in this context you even call "Molotov cocktails" as "Bandera smoothies" "Your are accused of the fact that you also call your military vehicles "Bandera-mobiles". What can you say to your critics who say that all this is a present for Russia. What do you answer the Nazi propaganda about your country?", the journalist asked.

"First, please don't believe Putin. After all, he confesses the concept of lies. And Russian propaganda is an element of Russia's hybrid warfare against the world. Putin is not so much waging war against Ukraine. He is at war against the whole world," Poroshenko said.

"Don't agree with Putin's narrative. Stepan Bandera was never a Nazi collaborator. Again, Putin said for the first two weeks that we all here, all Ukrainians, are Nazis. And now he's saying that the entire Western world, including you, we are all Nazis. So it's very easy to understand that we need to work together," Poroshenko noted.

"The entire free world is fighting against a dictator, against Russian aggression led by Putin, who himself has a crazy imagination as a Nazi. And so I ask you, do not even spread these approaches, because it helps the aggressor country," Poroshenko urged.