Zelensky about negotiations on unblocking ports: No guarantee that Russia will not attack from sea

Ukraine is conducting complicated negotiations to unblock the ports, which will allow to establish exports, but there has been no progress so far.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during his address to the member states of the African Union, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

He informed that now there is a work on construction of new logistics of supplies. According to him, Ukrainian elevators currently hold more than 25 million tons of grain.

Zelenskyy told about attempts to establish export by rail and through the ports of neighboring countries so that last year's and this year's crops could get to consumers. However, he stated, the new routes manage to send a much smaller volume and for a longer period of time, which ultimately makes supplies more expensive.

"We are conducting complicated multi-level negotiations to unblock our Ukrainian ports. But you see - there is no progress yet. Because so far no real instrument has been found to guarantee that Russia will not attack them (ports - ed.) again," the Ukrainian head added.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine was one of the main European producers of fertilizers. He said that now production has actually stopped because of the war.

"Part of the producers do not have raw materials and the ability to even work - because of the threat of Russian missile strikes and other consequences of military action. Some of the enterprises are already in war zones and have simply been defeated by Russian troops," the President said.

Zelensky stressed that the food crisis in the world will continue as long as the colonial war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues, while Ukrainian ports are blocked.