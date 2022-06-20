Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urged international organizations to help Ukrainians forcibly displaced into Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Monday, on the occasion of World Refugee Day, appealed to international organizations to help Ukrainians displaced to Russia against their will.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in comment Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the occasion of World Refugee Day

The agency reported that June 20 is World Refugee Day, proclaimed by a UN General Assembly resolution to draw attention to the situation of refugees and internally displaced persons.

"In 2022, the world was shocked by the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe caused by Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. Nearly a third of our citizens were forced to flee their homes. Fleeing the war, 7.5 million people crossed the international border of Ukraine.

Another 7.1 million Ukrainians became internally displaced within the country. Every third child was deprived of the opportunity to go to bed in his or her own bed," the commentary said.

Read more: Britain will facilitate entry into country for underage Ukrainians - Times

The Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to the Office of the UN System Coordinator in Ukraine, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the UN Development Program, UNICEF, the UN Population Fund and other international organizations and agencies for the continued humanitarian support and displaced persons.

"Particularly important are the activities of the UN Refugee Agency in Ukraine and abroad to alleviate the plight of Ukrainians who have been forced to leave their homes through Russian bombing, and for engaging ambassadors of goodwill to strengthen international attention to the humanitarian needs of our nation," is said in the message.

Read more: 3.4 million refugees from Ukraine have received temporary protection status in Europe - UN

The Foreign Ministry also expressed gratitude to all donors already making much-needed contributions to UN humanitarian programs for Ukraine, in particular the Flash Appeal and the Regional Response Plan for refugee assistance. "We hope to continue to raise funds for these programs as the aggressor state does not abandon its intentions to destroy the Ukrainian state and its people.

We deeply appreciate the hospitality and warmth with which millions of our citizens were welcomed in Poland, Moldova, the Baltic States, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and many other countries," the Ministry noted.

Ukrainian diplomats urged international humanitarian and human rights organizations to pay special attention to the fate of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens and Ukrainian children forcibly displaced to the territory of the aggressor state contrary to international humanitarian law: "Our citizens must not become hostages of the aggressor, and their legal rights and interests must be reliably protected".

Read more: Ukrainians can count on Romania's help as long as they need, - President Johannis

"The Ukrainian state will continue to protect the interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad, including those illegally deported by the Russian Federation," the statement said.