News War in Ukraine War
4 669 15
war (20454) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2147)

On June 20, 106 Rashists, 20 units of equipment and 2 occupants' ammunition depots were destroyed, - OTG "East"

On June 20, the Russian occupiers lost 106 personnel, 20 units of equipment and two ammunition depots.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of operational and tactical group "East".

Today, on June 20, the enemy suffered 106 personnel losses, 1 tank, 1 armored personnel carrier, 2 MTLB, 2 artillery systems, 5 mortars, 7 ATVs, 2 UAVs and a warehouse with ammunition," the statement reads.

