Kharkiv and region under racist fire. For day 3 dead and 7 wounded - Synehubiv

During the day, the occupiers fired on Kyiv, Industrial, Saltiv and Nemyshlyany districts of Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv.

"During the night in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, as a result of Russian strikes, the building of one of the educational institutions was significantly damaged, the premises were destroyed by 40%. A transport company came under fire in the Saltiv district. There was a fire, the worker was injured. In the Izyum region, the fire at the gas processing plant, which was caused by shelling by the occupiers, is being eliminated," Synehubiv writes.

He also notes that during the day the occupiers fired on Izium, Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts. In total, 3 people were killed and 7 people were injured in the region during the past 24hrs.

Read more: Occupiers are shelling Kharkiv and region, on line of contact enemy is mainly focused on defense, - Synehubiv

"Fighting continues on the line of contact in the region. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has focused its efforts on maintaining the occupied borders, trying to prevent the Ukrainian Armed Forces from retreating to the rear of the Russian group operating in the Slovyansk direction. Fighting continues in the Izyum area, our defenders repel enemy attacks and hold their positions securely," the head of the Kharkiv RMA stressed.

Synehubiv urged residents not to ignore alarms and not to be on the streets unnecessarily.