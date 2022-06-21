Russian conscripts from sunken cruiser "Moskva" want to send back to war

Those who managed to survive the death of "Moskva" were promised to be transferred to land. But instead their keep on the Ladny ship, which needs to be repaired, and are going to go to war again.

About it writes the Russian opposition edition "New newspaper. Europe", reports Censor.NET The fate of the conscripts became known from a letter sent by their parents to the "military prosecutor's office" of occupied Sevastopol, the Committee of Soldiers' Mothers and the Commissioner for Human Rights.

The parents write that the ship "Ladny" is going to be taken out to sea to take part in a "special military operation", as the war is officially called in Russia. And that 49 conscripts from "Moskva" do not want to take part in hostilities again.

"Our children, conscripts, have already been illegally involved in the operation on the cruiser "Moskva", received combat trauma as a result of the disaster. We consider unacceptable new involvement in combat operations of survivors of psychological trauma," - parents write.

It will be recalled that the Moscow cruiser was hit by Ukrainian Neptune missiles on April 13 and sank.