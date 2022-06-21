Up to seven Belarusian battalions are currently stationed on border with Ukraine in Brest and Gomel regions, - Motuzyanyk

Up to seven Belarusian battalions are stationed on the border between Belarus and Ukraine, in the Brest and Gomel regions.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Alexander Motuzyanyk reported about it, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"There are currently up to seven Belarusian battalions on the border in Brest and Gomel regions. This is up to 4,000 personnel. But we must understand that there are also Russian troops there. I will not say their number, but there are a number of settlements where they are located. Given that today the Belarusian side provides Russia with all the logistics, it is possible that the Russians will be able to quickly transfer some additional reserves to the territory of Belarus and possibly prepare an offensive, but we must prepare for this. We don't see it yet, "Motuzyanyk said on the national telethon on Tuesday.

He said that in order to re-develop the offensive from the territory of this country, it is necessary to create a powerful offensive group, but now Ukraine does not see such a group.

"But Russia's actions, in particular the actions of the Belarusian army, force us to keep troops there. This is the Russian tactic: the main blow - Luhansk, Donetsk, the rest - constant shelling, distraction, distraction of our units. In this way, they force us to keep troops there. We are well aware that as soon as we remove the units from there, they can launch a second offensive. We do not see this in the near future, but we are forced to strengthen this direction," Motuzyanyk said.

