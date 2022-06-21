Armed Forces are advancing in Kherson region, occupiers are arranging second and third lines of defense - OK "South"

Ukrainian defenders are advancing in the Kherson region and are forcing the occupiers to build new defenses.

This was announced on Channel 24 by the head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the OK "South" Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET reports.

"It is very difficult for the occupiers. The enemy has built a strong defense in the Kherson region, but we are moving forward," she said.

According to Humeniuk, the occupiers are building the second and third lines of defense in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region and are forced to use spare ones, as they are even being pushed back by the Armed Forces.

Read more: Occupiers again postponed annexation of occupied territories to Russia - intelligence