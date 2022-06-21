Germany will hand over Gepard ACS and IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine: German government has confirmed

The German government has published a list of weapons that are being prepared for transfer to Ukraine. It includes 30 Gepard self-propelled artillery units, IRIS-T SLM air defense systems and M113 armored personnel carriers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth".

Ukraine should also receive 10,000 artillery shells, 53,000 anti-aircraft shells, 5.8 million small arms ammunition, as well as 5,000 protective helmets, eight mobile radio and thermal imaging systems, eight reconnaissance drones, four demining devices and more.

Among the military equipment are also mentioned seven Panzerhaubitzen 2000 anti-aircraft guns with spare parts, 10 anti-drone guns, 10 armored vehicles, 80 Toyota pickups, 22 heavy trucks, COBRA anti-battery system and the previously announced three MARS multiple rocket launchers.

It is noted that for security reasons, the German federal government will not provide additional details on the conditions and dates of transfer of weapons until it takes place.

At the same time, as of now, Germany has handed over to Ukraine, among others, 500 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 2,700 Strela MANPADS, 16 million small arms ammunition, 100 MG 3 machine guns, 178 motorized vehicles, 30 armored vehicles, and MiG-29 spare parts.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed Berlin's commitment to supply Ukraine with modern weapons.

In particular, Berlin spoke about plans to supply the Gepard, the Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, the Iris-T anti-aircraft system and the Mars multiple rocket launcher to Armed Forces.

But the government noted that for organizational and security reasons, it is difficult to talk about arms delivery schedules to Ukraine.

Despite Scholz's statements about increasing Ukraine's military aid, it has not yet received a single unit of German weapons.