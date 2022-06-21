Latvian society is tired of refugees from Ukraine, - head of Ministry of Internal Affairs

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Latvia Kristaps Eklons admitted that the society and businessmen feel tired of reception of military refugees from Ukraine.

He said that at first many Latvians hoped that Russia's war against Ukraine would end soon. But this did not happen, so the enthusiasm faded and fatigue came.

Now, according to him, local governments in different parts of the country are signaling difficulties in accommodating refugees.

"Even with existing funding, there are entrepreneurs who say 'no, we're quitting,' so we need to look for other solutions," Eclons said.

He called on Latvians to consider accommodating refugees from Ukraine privately.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Latvia, 32 to 33 thousand refugees from Ukraine arrived in the country. About 12 thousand of them were placed in municipal housing. The others found apartments on their own.

