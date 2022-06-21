Without United States, Europe is not able to defend itself, - said Polish Foreign Minister Rau

Europe is incapable of defending itself without the participation of the United States, and the current security crisis shows that.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The current crisis makes it clear that without the United States, Europe cannot defend itself," he said.

At the same time, the Minister stressed that Washington's European allies should take over part of the functions of ensuring security on the continent.

Rau also noted that Poland considers US participation in European security "a key condition for peace in Europe."

Read more: No European country would be able to cope with Russian army - Zelenskyi