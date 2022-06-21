ENG
Putin promises to put Sarmat ballistic missiles on "combat duty" by end of year

The president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, announced the successful test of a heavy intercontinental ballistic missile "Sarmat".

As Censor.NET reports about it with reference to the Russian mass media.

"A successful test of the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile has been carried out. It is planned that the first such complex will be on combat duty by the end of the year," Putin said.

We will remind, the first tests of "Sarmat" took place in the end of April. Then the Russian Defense Ministry said that the "Sarmat" - the most powerful missile with the world's longest range of targets.

